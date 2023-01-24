Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Appears To No Longer Be Happening

This reversal comes in the wake of Madonna's announcement last week that she'll be embarking on a 40-city world tour — roughly 40 years into her career as a recording artist. The "Celebration" tour will run from July to December 2023 and will no doubt take up a lot of the artist's time. Variety's sources indicate that the singer is focused on the tour for now, but is still committed to making the autobiographical film happen "one day."

Garner seemed like an inspired pick for a young version of the superstar, and the untitled Madonna film also reportedly had a script co-written by "Juno" scribe Diablo Cody. Madonna herself stepped in as director and co-writer after, she says, getting fed up with having her story told by men. "A bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they're always men," she explained on The Tonight Show. She also revealed in the same interview that she's tried to stop bad scripts about her life in the past, threatening to protest "hideous superficial crap" and calling up studio heads with promises to "make everybody's life a misery" if they do make the unauthorized projects.

Madonna has demonstrated a masterful level of control over her image and art for decades now, so it only makes sense that she would want to be in the driver's seat for a movie about her life. With a world tour on the horizon, that apparently can't happen right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean the film is dead in the water. Hopefully, it's just taking a holiday while Madonna takes some time to celebrate.