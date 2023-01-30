One Scene In The Last Of Us Episode 3 Brought The Entire Crew To Tears [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the third episode of "The Last of Us."

The fabled third episode of "The Last of Us" has aired, and it has certainly lived up to its pre-release reputation. Even though it contained a massive departure from the original game, one could easily argue that it was for the better. After all, changing the relationship between Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) from one of total resentment to something more multifaceted helps to hone in on one of its core themes: The need to maintain a reason to keep going in times of peril. And to think it wouldn't have happened without the inclusion of a famous Linda Ronstadt song!

/Film's Valerie Ettenhofer recently talked to Eben Bolter, who served as the cinematographer for both this episode and three upcoming ones. There, the two discussed how the visual composition of his sequences came to be, as well as really cool behind-the-scenes tidbits. One of these was that, yes, the crew of last night's episode felt the same way you did during the pivotal "Long, Long Time" scene.

"I can't remember if it was the first take, but the best take [was] with Nick singing and then the kiss afterwards," Bolter said. "Just everyone on cut came into the room and was crying."