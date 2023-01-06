Why Neil Druckmann Risked The Video Game's Legacy To Make HBO's The Last Of Us

Once Mazin was on board and the project landed at HBO, it sounds like Druckmann, whose previous experience is in the world of video games, was able to trust that the project was (finally) on the right track. "Over time, I was able to just relax more and more and ease and lean into this process, and lean into Craig's leadership in this other medium and really trust his expertise on this," he told /Film's Ben Pearson.

Druckmann's protectiveness over the material and willingness to wait to get it right is a promising sign for game fans, and it sounds like he's happy with the final product he and Mazin ended up with. "I love coming out on the other side of it and [being] like, 'I am just as proud of the show as I was [of] the game,'" Druckmann said. He even goes so far as to praise it as a standalone, saying, "It's a beautiful show, even outside of the — if the game never existed, I think it would move me the way it does when I watch it."

The series creator also said he loved showing the Naughty Dog team parts of the new series, which his thinks honors what the game company spent years working on. He loved "seeing their reaction, and seeing the pride in their eyes when they're watching the show." Though the fans of the games obviously didn't work hard on it the way its creators do, they've been championing the series that's about hope, despair, and human connection for a decade now. Hopefully, when "The Last Of Us" premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023, fans will have pride in their eyes, too.