Mia Goth Was Surprised By How Big Her Pearl 'I'm A Star' Meltdown Would Get

This post contains spoilers for "Pearl."

Poor, sweet Pearl. All she ever wanted was to be a star. When the prequel film to "X" released in theaters, viewers went in knowing that Pearl's Hollywood ambitions weren't going to pan out, which is part of what fills "Pearl" with dread from beginning to end. By the time Pearl gets to her audition, she's already killed her parents and the projectionist at her local theater; nailing this audition feels like her only shot left at finding happiness. And she does nail it; at least, it seems like she does a good job from the movie's skewed perspective. But it just isn't enough.

What makes it harder for Pearl is the fact that nobody ever taught her how to handle rejection. She argues with the casting people for a while, who politely but firmly tell her that she's not what they're looking for. And then she repeatedly screams "I'm a star!" at them as she breaks down in tears. It's a moment that's turned into a bit of a meme on TikTok, as girls will film themselves jokingly overreacting to minor criticisms with Pearl's meltdown playing as the only audio.

The popularity of this scene in particular was surprising to "Pearl" lead and co-writer Mia Goth. "I didn't necessarily know how big it was going to be," she explained to Variety. "I don't really like to think through the scenes in too much detail, to be honest. I do all of my prep, but I honestly think that my body always has far better ideas than my head does."