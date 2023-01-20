Yo-Yo Ma Rewrote His Own Glass Onion Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

One of the great joys seeing Rian Johnson's latest whodunnit "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in a theater was hearing the reaction of the audience whenever there was a cameo from a very famous person. Nothing about this murder mystery from the outset signals that these celebrities will show up, making them even more delightful when they do.

The very first cameo comes at the definitely not COVID-safe house party thrown by Kate Hudson's Birdie Jay. After receiving her puzzle box invitation from Edward Norton's Miles Bron, one of the party guests that helps solve one of the puzzles is legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma who is in attendance and chomping on a slice of pizza. In his cameo, he explains the structure of a fugue, which is a piece of music that essentially layers over the top of itself to create something new.

Rian Johnson may understand the theory of a fugue, but perhaps not the proper words to describe it. Luckily, he had one of the greatest musicians in the world there with him, and Yo-Yo Ma thought this fugue explanation could use a little work. On the latest episode of The Filmcast, Johnson recalls how the cellist asked to alter the script of his cameo:

"He rewrote me. He was so sweet. He was on set, and he came up and was [sic] like, 'Could I make a couple little tweaks?' I'm like, 'Yo-Yo Ma, are you asking me if you can put in your own words the fugue explanation? The answer is yes.'"

Yo-Yo Ma wasn't improving this explanation just for the betterment of the gag. In that moment, he is actually telling you exactly how the rest of the film is going to play out.