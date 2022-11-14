Kate Hudson Was Going To Get Cast In Glass Onion Whether Rian Johnson Liked It Or Not

After every actor who wasn't already in "Knives Out" watched "Knives Out," I cannot imagine the level of jealousy flaring up inside each of their brains. Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunit features an ensemble of talent, each given delicious characters to play, mixing and matching in scenes with some of the best actors working today. And they got to do this in a mid-budget movie aimed to entertain mostly adults. In today's cinematic landscape of mega superhero blockbusters, modestly budgeted horror films, or indies made for a penny and half, this kind of opportunity is a rarity.

So, when it was announced that the adventures of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc were not confined to just one movie, you can imagine that just about every actor out there wanted in on its sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Yes, the budget has increased in the move to Netflix from Lionsgate, but the spirit of that first film remains the same. Johnson, more than likely, had his pick of whoever he wanted for his sequel, and plenty of folks came a-knocking at his door in the hopes of being in the film.

One of those people was Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson, who would end up being cast as the #problematic fashionista Birdie Jay in a truly delightful and hilarious performance. Who knows if Hudson was Johnson's first choice for the role? But that didn't matter. Kate Hudson was determined to join in on the murder mystery fun.