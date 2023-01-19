Outlander Season 8 Will End The Series, But A Prequel Spin-Off Is In The Works

Brace yourselves, "Outlander" fans: the long-running Starz historical drama is approaching its final chapters. The network shared a press release today announcing that the eighth season of the sexy, soapy hit series will be its last, but as is often the case these days, that doesn't exactly mean the story is over. The series based on Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" novels may be coming to a close, but a prequel series is on the horizon after receiving an official pickup from Starz.

The angstily-named "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" is another love story, but this one is set before the era of Highlander Jamie (Sam Heughan) and time-traveller Claire (Caitroina Balfe). Instead, the series will follow Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Though casting for the new series hasn't been revealed, it's worth noting that Andrew Whipp played the character of Brian for 14 episodes of "Outlander."

The new show, which is expected to be 10 episodes, comes from Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, all of whom work on the flagship series as executive producers. Roberts, who will serve as showrunner and writer on the prequel, assured fans in a statement that "there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognize" in the new series, which "will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically."