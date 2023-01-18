Eugene Levy's Schitt's Creek Character Was Closer To His Real Self Than Any Other Character

Eugene Levy has been known to play well-meaning, offbeat, and often flustered supporting characters throughout his career. Whether he's a featured player or part of the ensemble, the veteran Canadian actor has stolen scenes left and right with his impeccable timing, earnest delivery, and trademark eyebrows. But following his stint on the fan-favorite series "Schitt's Creek," it seems like the theme of this era for him is stepping out of his comfort zone, which is also a huge aspect of his new show, "The Reluctant Traveller."

As part of the Television Critics Association Winter press tour, Levy appeared on a panel attended by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong to promote the upcoming Apple TV+ travel show. The eight-episode series will take the award-winning actor around the world to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures with new friends, gorgeous scenery, and mouth-watering food, despite the fact that he normally wouldn't do any of these things if left to his own devices.

However, as difficult as it will be for the "SCTV" alum to participate in this thrilling and out-of-the-box excursion, he explained that before this new show, playing Johnny Rose was actually one of the more challenging parts he's taken in his life. And a lot of that has to do with the "American Pie" staple's private life staying private.