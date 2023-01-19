Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving The World Revisits Some Of His Most Intricate Characters [Exclusive Interview]

Most coming of age films center solely on the plight of a teenager: the struggles to find love, acceptance, and a whole host of other human necessities being navigated as characters reach adulthood. But the truth is that we continue coming of age until we leave this planet, because there are always going to be illuminating experiences that show us how to put one foot in front of the other in a way we never knew before. In Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut "When You Finish Saving The World," age is nothing but a number. Buried emotions — and how they give way to seeing things with new eyes — are the key component to solidifying connections, and pulling down the walls we build around us might be the one thing that will save us from ourselves.

"When You Finish Saving The World" follows the story of Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), a teenage musician who is internet-famous, and Evelyn (Julianne Moore), his slightly guarded mother who has devoted her life to helping domestic violence victims get back on their feet. Though they inhabit the same space, it seems this duo couldn't be further from each other in the mental sense, with their ideals in totally different places and their words nearly whizzing past one another at any given moment. But when Ziggy falls for a politically active classmate and Evelyn takes an interest in the bright son of a shelter resident, they end up figuring out that they have much more to connect on than they previously allowed themselves to access.

Eisenberg's film, which he also wrote, is full of idiosyncrasies that feel like they're part of a greater universe that comprises all his works and all the characters he's created in theater, literature, and now film. His characters feel like Jesse Eisenberg characters, and they are as innately flawed as any of us — but in "When You Finish Saving The World," their salvation comes not with a bang, but a glorious whimper.

Ahead of the release of his latest project, Eisenberg sat down with me to discuss the singular identity of Ziggy Katz, revisiting old characters, and the genius of Julianne Moore's dedication to the acting craft.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.