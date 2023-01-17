Why There Was No Romance On Attack On Titan

"Attack on Titan" is not only one of the most popular Japanese franchises right now, but possibly the defining anime of its generation. And it's easy to see why. From the moment it premiered, the series captivated audiences around the world with its blend of action and horror, with its bleak and unpredictable world with high stakes, relatable characters, stunning action, a phenomenal soundtrack, and some of the best anime opening themes of the past decade. This is one of the best gateway anime, a perfect series to introduce to someone unfamiliar with the medium.

And from there, the show only grew bigger and bolder, introducing political intrigue, intricate lore, complex themes and characters, and even bigger action set pieces. Going into its last, definite, final season, it is both easy and hard to imagine the show about a young precocious kid who wanted to save the world from titans is the same as this morally complex tale of the cycle of vengeance, of war and hatred, a show where a young boy becomes a ruthless monster unleashing armageddon on the entire world with his friends and enemies teaming up to stop him.

"Attack on Titan" has been many things throughout the years, from a war drama, to a political thriller, a creature horror story, a mecha show, and more, but there's one thing it's never been: a romance.