Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 Will Be Split In Two Parts

Well, "Attack on Titan" fans, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is we won't have to wait very long for the new episode, as we finally got a release date for the return of everyone's favorite war criminal turned literal apocalyptic monster. The bad news is that we'll still have to wait longer for the final, final episode.

That's right, it finally happened. The meme has become a reality, and "Attack on Titan" is once again being split, with the "Final Season" now having as many parts as the show has actual seasons. The official Twitter page for the anime has announced that "Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Edition" (that is the literal title, really) will premiere on Friday, March 3, 2023 as "Part 1," with "Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Edition Part 2" airing later in 2023.

At this point, the title makes absolutely no sense, with a naming convention with about as much logic as the save file of a college student's term paper.

In the meantime, there is also a first look at the final, definite, for real last season (part one) available — sans subtitles — right here. The teaser shows the effects of the Rumbling reaching Marley, with the Colossal Titans just plain incinerating and flattening everything in their path. The only question remaining is who will perform the new opening theme?