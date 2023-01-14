The Whale Swims Past $10 Million Domestic Amid The Oscar Movie Box Office Struggle

Perhaps more than any other genre, the aspiring Oscar movie has been struggling to adapt in the post-pandemic landscape of cinema, where superhero movies, horror movies, and James Cameron movies are the only safe bets at the box office. "The Fabelmans," Tár," "Women Talking," and "Aftersun" have all been decorated in praise by critics, but a combination of limited releases and premature streaming dumps mean that their ticket sales are currently looking rather pitiful.

It's against that backdrop that Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" has limped past the milestone of $10 million at the domestic box office, per Variety. Based on the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter (who also wrote the screenplay adaptation), "The Whale" stars Brendan Fraser as a depressed, grieving teacher who weighs 600 pounds and almost never leaves his home, yet hopes to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (played by "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink).

Mixed reviews mean that "The Whale" is unlikely to walk away from the Oscars with many wins, but the marketing has been gunning hard for the one category where it has a shot: Brendan Fraser for Best Actor. Dominating the poster and giving a tearful speech in the trailer, Fraser's performance is one aspect of "The Whale" that has garnered near-universal praise. It has almost certainly been a driving force at the box office as well, marking Fraser's return to cinema after a long absence, as well as a pivot from the action and comedy roles he was previously best known for.