Petite Maman, Moonage Daydream, Triangle Of Sadness, And More Neon Films Have Joined The Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection is about to add some of 2022's best films to its roster, all coming out of NEON's award-winning slate. The five titles joining the collection are Alice Diop's "Saint Omer," Academy Award-winner Laura Poitras' "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness," Brett Morgen's "Moonage Daydream," and Céline Sciamma's "Petite Maman." Each of these films has garnered critical acclaim and will feel right at home with the esteemed curation.

For example, "Saint Omer" is the French selection for the 2023 Academy Awards and won the coveted Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize when the film premiered at Venice. This has been a banner year for director Alice Diop, who received a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director for the film, in addition to multiple critics circles awards. Laura Poitras' documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" was named Best Documentary by the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics, and is one of the frontrunners for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

Not to be outdone, Brett Morgan's "Moonage Daydream" is expected to be in the Best Documentary Feature running as well, having already won Outstanding Sound Design and Outstanding Visual Design by the Cinema Eye Honors, in addition to Brett Morgen's win for the Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Editing. These accolades are just the tip of the iceberg for all of these films, so it's no surprise that The Criterion Collection came calling.