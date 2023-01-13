Star Wars Bits: The Bad Batch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The High Republic, The Clone Wars, The Black Series, The Rancor, Count Dooku, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
First up, Star Wars Explained has a review of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 2, episode 3: "The Solitary Clone."
Next, ScreenCrush has a video compiling every Easter Egg you might have missed in the latest episode.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Following the official reveal trailer of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Game Informer sat down with Cal Kestis himself, Cameron Monaghan, to discuss the character's progression between "Fallen Order" and "Survivor."
The game is currently scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on March 17, 2023. Pre-order now.
Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City
Lauren at Cantina Cast has a review of George Mann's "Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City," the first middle-grade novel in Phase 2 of The High Republic. Here's the synopsis:
"Daring pilots chart new routes through hyperspace, while Pathfinder teams make contact with frontier worlds to invite them to join the Republic. When a Pathfinder team's communications droid is found drifting in space, damaged, and bearing a cryptic message, Jedi Knight Silandra Sho and her Padawan, Rooper Nitani, are sent to find the missing team members.
Their investigation leads them to the planet Gloam, a ravaged world said to be haunted by mythical monsters. Can the Jedi find the missing Pathfinders and unravel the mystery of the monsters? The answers lie in a hidden city beneath the planet's surface..."
Live-Action Clone Trooper Armor
On Adam Savage's Tested, the team at FBFX show off the amazing physical Clone Trooper armor created for shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor."
Hot Toys Obi-Wan Kenobi (The Clone Wars)
Speaking of Clone armor, Justin's Collection has a preview of the upcoming Hot Toys Obi-Wan Kenobi ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars") sixth-scale figure.
The figure features a new head sculpt with a rolling eyeball function allowing a positionable eye line, Jedi outfit and armor parts, an LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, an interchangeable Clone Trooper helmet, an attachable cape, a hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker and holocaster, and, of course, a display stand.
You can pre-order this gorgeous collectible figure now at Sideshow Collectibles.
The Black Series Gaming Greats
Let's keep the Trooper love going with Landspeeder Luke's review of Gamestop-exclusive The Black Series Rocket Launcher Stormtrooper ("Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and Battle Droid ("Star Wars: Republic Commando").
Vintage Kenner Stormtrooper
If vintage "Star Wars" toys are more your thing, Toy Polloi has a new restoration video showing you how to repair the holster of a 1978 Kenner 12" Stormtrooper.
Mighty Jabba's Collection
Mighty Jabba's Collection paints a 16" bust of the Rancor, sculpted by artist Michael White.
Count Dooku
Are you a Count Dooku fanatic? I mean, who isn't, right? Check out this awesome tribute to the character via A_D_edits.
This Week! in Star Wars
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away:
"Clone Force 99 is back in action with Season 2 of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' and we add the audio drama 'The Battle of Jedha' by George Mann to our 'Star Wars: The High Republic' collection for Phase II. Plus, executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett and executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau stop by to discuss the first three episodes of 'The Bad Batch,' now streaming exclusively on Disney+."