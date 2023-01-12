Michael Bay Is Facing Charges For Allegedly Killing A Pigeon While Filming 6 Underground

Remember "6 Underground," that one Michael Bay movie starring Ryan Reynolds? The government of Italy certainly does, and not for a particularly good reason. The Wrap has revealed that the director could be charged with animal cruelty in the country after a dolly allegedly struck and killed a pigeon while filming a take in the city of Venice. Insiders have told the website that an unnamed individual who was on set documented the incident and took it to authorities, prompting a back-and-forth legal battle between them and Bay.

While distributor Netflix and financier Skydance have not commented on the report, the director has. Bay alleges that the entire incident was false, saying that numerous other accounts dispute the one given to authorities. "We have clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses, and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims," the "Ambulance" director told The Wrap. "And disproves their one paparazzi photo — which gives a false story."

He also reaffirmed that he would never purposefully or accidentally kill an animal. He cited his own activism and his otherwise clean track record as proof of this. "I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist," Bay said. "No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed, or on any other production I've worked on in the past 30 years."