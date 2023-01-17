There's Something Wrong With The Children In Roxanne Benjamin's New Horror Flick [Exclusive Interview]

The last time I talked to you was in 2019 at SXSW for "Body of Brighton Rock." I still don't know that I've ever been more scared in a movie theater. So three years on, you still hold that record for me. Congratulations.

Oh, nice. That's fun. That's great to hear.

So four years later now, we have arrived at your next feature. How is it that this came to be your next movie? I know you had several other things in development at various points, but how did this become the thing?

It's funny, there's always projects that you're working on that you're like, "Oh yeah, this is going to go in two months." Then it's two years later and you're still working on it. Then, other ones just kind of come out of the woodwork, out of nowhere, and then you're on set a month later. This was kind of one of those, where I had been talking to the Blumhouse team about doing something on their TV movie slate, and they had sent me some things, and I sent them some things, and then they started to get a sense of what I liked, and that a lot of the stuff that I shot was outdoors. Then they had this script and sent it to me and I was like, "Oh, this is great." It's contained, it's got a lot of the outdoors in it. So yeah, I was like, "Yeah, I love this one. Go for it." Then God, that was in September and then we were prepping in October in New Orleans.

Oh my God. It was that quick of a turnaround?

Mm-hmm.

Wow, that's amazing. So you mentioned Blumhouse. How was it working for them? Because I find their process so fascinating, because they keep budgets low, but they do so many different avenues. Like you mentioned, they have their whole TV movie division, they have theatrical, of course, and I feel like filmmakers tend to really enjoy them. So what was it like working for them as a studio?

I mean, working with them's great, but it's a weird process with the hybrid TV film model. I think that takes a minute to wrap your head around. Because I do both film and TV, and doing a film within a TV model was a new thing for me. So that was the only real challenge — that and it's a 22 day shoot and it's got kids in every single scene, and we're outdoors so you're only really getting about three hours a day with the kids. So trying to figure out all of the ways to navigate that and make the movie still feel fulfilling, like they're there all the time when they're not, was really one of the harder challenges out of everything.

When you get into filmmaking, nobody gives you a lecture on logistical challenges. Like, "Cool, if you want to make a movie with kids, you get them for three hours out of your day and then good luck figuring out the rest."

Yeah, exactly. Kids and animals, that's what they say slows down your day. The kids on set didn't slow down our day at all. They were great; working with them was amazing. It's just like you said, truly the logistics of trying to figure out a shoot like that, and outside of just their hours, and how much of them do we have to cut out of the script to make this work? It's also, how do you block the scenes so that they're not always on screen? It's like every scene with them is like a Rubik's Cube. Sometimes it's not them when we're looking at the back of them, and sometimes they're not there when we are addressing them, and they're just not even off screen, they're on a break or something. So that's what all the rules entail. They have all these breaks too, as they should because they are children.

Totally.

It's a tricky game of Tetris to figure out how to shoot a lot of stuff with kids. I was very lucky though, because Zach and Alisha both had worked with kids before. Alisha, quite extensively on her show that was on Netflix ["Raising Dion"), and Zach just happened to have worked with kids a lot throughout his life. So that was a big, I think, help that they were used to shooting that way.