William H. Macy Is Joining The Cast Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The recent trio of "Planet of the Apes" films ended up all being winners. Maybe those movies get a little lost in the sci-fi conversation amidst all the superhero and "Star Wars" movies, but pound for pound "Apes" is the most consistently great nerdy franchise going, thanks in no small part to the great work of Matt Reeves on the last two films.

Reeves isn't coming back for the next round of "Planet of the Apes" films, but 20th Century Studios looks to be keeping the bar set pretty high on this series with Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner") directing and collecting an impressive cast and creative team to help him continue the story.

We already know Owen Teague ("The Stand"), Freya Allan ("The Witcher"), and Peter Macon ("The Orville") have been cast and Deadline just revealed that William H. Macy ("Shameless," "Boogie Nights") has also just signed on in an as yet unidentified role. Will he be doing performance capture as an Ape or will he be a human character? Good guy? Bad guy? We don't know, but what we do know is that Macy is the kind of actor that could pull off any of that. The man could be a bumbling klutz or a stone-cold killer — he has that range.