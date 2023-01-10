Here's Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched (And Read) In 2022

Steven Soderbergh is one of our finest filmmakers, one that has given us some of the best films of the 21st century, and he is also an avid TV and movie watcher.

While some directors have an annual tradition of sharing their list of favorite movies of the year, Soderbergh takes things a step further. Every year, the filmmaker releases a massive list of every single TV show, movie, short and play he watched, as well as every book and short story he read. Spoiler alert: he watched a lot.

What's most fascinating about his list is how it tends to give us a quick glance into Soderbergh's mind, offering fans a chance to theorize about what movies and shows may influence his next title, and see the connecting dots between each thing he watches. For instance, a viewing of "Mad Max: Fury Road" seems to have inspired a reverse marathon, as Soderbergh watched the original "Mad Max" a couple of days later, followed by "The Road Warrior" but curiously, he left out "Beyond Thunderdome." Likewise, he went on a bit of a Nixon rabbit hole in June, reading "Watergate: A New History" by Garrett M. Graff right after watching "All the President's Men," only to then watch the TV show "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House."

The list also gives fans a look at his filmmaking progress. Soderbergh is renowned for his quick turnaround, sometimes delivering multiple films a year. We can see in the list how often Soderbergh watches early cuts of his upcoming movies, and how early — like watching the third "Magic Mike" movie just two months after principal photography began.