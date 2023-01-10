Bob Odenkirk Doesn't Want You To Call Lucky Hank A Dramedy

How do you follow up starring in one of the most critically acclaimed series of the last decade ("Better Call Saul"), which was spun off from one of the most critically acclaimed series of the decade before that ("Breaking Bad")? If you're Bob Odenkirk, the first thing you do is flee that universe, and say "Hell no" to every lawyer role you're offered. From there, you look for something literate and something funny — but not "Mr. Show" funny. In doing so, you might find yourself drawn to the writing of Richard Russo, whose book "Nobody's Fool" was turned into an agreeably spiky slice-of-life comedy starring Paul Newman. Something with an edge, but not something outright mean. Something like Russo's 1997 novel "Straight Man," about an English professor at a fictional Pennsylvania university who finds himself in the throes of a mid-life crisis.

They have a portmanteau for projects like this, which has been retitled "Lucky Hank" ahead of its March 19, 2023 premiere on AMC. It's called "dramedy." The moniker became popular in the mid-1980s, somewhere around the premiere of Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz's ABC hit "Thirtysomething." It's now commonly used to categorize a film or television show that is both funny and dramatic. It is an annoyingly broad term that can be used for everything from "Broadcast News" to "Atlanta."

People may use it to explain "Lucky Hank." And Bob Odenkirk doesn't like that one bit.