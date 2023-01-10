Shane Black Is Back As He Heads To AMC With Adaptation Of Bannerman Spy Novels

It won't surprise you to learn that the director behind darkly comedic action films like "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "The Nice Guys" is a big fan of John Maxim's bestselling thriller series about "retired" assassin Paul Bannerman. In fact, the filmmaker in question, Shane Black, even tweeted about his love for the series back in 2021, snapping a photo of all five novels spread out on a table and writing, "The year is 1990 and thriller writer John R. Maxim is at the top of his game. Before Lee Child ... before Vince Flynn ... there was Maxim. The guy simply brings it. Everything I crave. A masterful writer." Perhaps this was our first hint at a series to come ... or just Shane Black manifesting a potential project in the hopes of sparking some interest. Either way, it all worked out in the end: AMC has acquired the rights to the spy series and Shane Black has signed on as executive producer.

AMC is currently in the early development stage with this project, working through a plan to turn the critically-acclaimed novels into a TV series. Black is set to executive produce alongside longtime "The Walking Dead" director Greg Nicotero and "Creepshow" producer Brian Witten. Author Jeffrey Maxim is also attached as a consulting producer.

Also a longtime fan of the novels, Nicotero said in a statement: "I read this entire series years ago and found the contrasting worlds of these dark and tortured souls desperate to live normal lives quite compelling. To partner with Shane on this, who shares the same passion that I do for the books, takes this project to a whole other level."