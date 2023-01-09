They Both Die At The End TV Series Lands At Netflix, Bad Bunny Boards As Executive Producer
A show that could become your newest YA obsession is heading to Netflix. Deadline reported that the streamer has acquired the rights to a series adaptation of Adam Silvera's 2017 novel "They Both Die at the End" in a competitive bid. The show, which was in development limbo after being dropped by HBO, will be produced by Entertainment One, whose "Yellowjackets" has proven the consumer demand for dark and compelling YA media.
As for the names responsible for bringing the show to life, Chris Van Dusen is attached as its showrunner. If that's a name you remember, you likely know of him as the first showrunner of Netflix's smash Regency hit "Bridgerton," having held the position for its first two seasons. Drew Comins and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as the barrier-breaking musician Bad Bunny, will serve as executive producers.
What we could expect from They Both Die at the End
While that title may seem like a major spoiler, it's only a small aspect of Silvera's larger story. The show will center around Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emterio, two Hispanic teenagers living in a world where learning about your imminent death is just like listening to a weather report. When the two strangers find out that they are going to die at the end of the day, they connect on a mobile app called the Last Friend, where they reminisce about life and strive to make their final day on Earth as remarkable as possible. Along the way, they learn more about each other and themselves.
Now, before anyone decides to quote-tweet this article on saying how the book promotes the "bury your gays" trope, it's important to understand that their imminent deaths are not done out of malice. Rather, these deaths and the widespread acceptance of how they're delivered are more of an uplifting metaphor for living life to the fullest. If you knew you were going to die in a day, wouldn't you want to make sure you spent it in a fulfilling and magical way?
No other names, including potential actors for Mateo and Rufus, have been announced for the show. It also isn't clear whether it will be a one-season limited series or intends to run for multiple seasons.