They Both Die At The End TV Series Lands At Netflix, Bad Bunny Boards As Executive Producer

While that title may seem like a major spoiler, it's only a small aspect of Silvera's larger story. The show will center around Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emterio, two Hispanic teenagers living in a world where learning about your imminent death is just like listening to a weather report. When the two strangers find out that they are going to die at the end of the day, they connect on a mobile app called the Last Friend, where they reminisce about life and strive to make their final day on Earth as remarkable as possible. Along the way, they learn more about each other and themselves.

Now, before anyone decides to quote-tweet this article on saying how the book promotes the "bury your gays" trope, it's important to understand that their imminent deaths are not done out of malice. Rather, these deaths and the widespread acceptance of how they're delivered are more of an uplifting metaphor for living life to the fullest. If you knew you were going to die in a day, wouldn't you want to make sure you spent it in a fulfilling and magical way?

No other names, including potential actors for Mateo and Rufus, have been announced for the show. It also isn't clear whether it will be a one-season limited series or intends to run for multiple seasons.