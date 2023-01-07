The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Script Has Been Released Online For All Surface Dwellers To Read

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is coming to Disney+ on February 1, but you can revisit it before then in its written form. Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole's screenplay has now been released online via Deadline's "Read the Screenplay" series.

This version of the script is dated May 8, 2021, a few weeks before "Wakanda Forever" began filming. The screenplay has been pared down to match what ended up on screen, with some lines crossed out and deleted scenes omitted, but it's still an insightful read that offers unspoken character details in between the dialogue.

It's also interesting to see where choices were made to edit out certain lines in order to keep the story streamlined and stay true to the characters. For example, in the original script Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) contacts Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) after Shuri (Letitia Wright) is kidnapped and demands to know why they were attacked. In the final cut of the movie that question is omitted, and instead the first thing she asks is: "Is my daughter alive?"

under its working title "Summer Break."