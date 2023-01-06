Budget Restraints Made James Wan And Gerard Johnstone Go Practical With M3GAN

Horror had a very, very big year in 2022, serving as the most reliable thing outside of superheroes in the movie business. Where original concepts failed pretty much everywhere else (save for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"), horror could turn something like "Smile" into a smash hit. Well, 2023 is looking to make some more original genre hits and that kicks off in earnest with "M3GAN," the latest from director Gerard Johnstone and producer James Wan.

The movie, which centers on a very lifelike caregiving robot that goes haywire and gets murder-y, has been a huge win with critics (read our review here), and is sure to inspire endless conversation online. That, in no small part, has to do with the titular killer doll at the center of it, which was largely accomplished through practical effects, with some CGI to polish it off. Speaking with Daily Dead, Wan explained that the practical effects actually had more to do with the low budget than anything else: