Foundation Season 2 Trailer: The Second Crisis Is Here

"Foundation," Apple TV+'s adaptation of the epic sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, is one of the best-looking shows of recent years and (much like the "Dune" movie) an adaptation once considered impossible. The show follows a group of scientists challenging a galactic empire to prevent humanity's destruction by preserving all human knowledge while exploring the slow decay of the empire.

In our review of the first season, Jacob Hall praised how the show managed to remix Asimov's writing to translate the story to the screen, calling it "more accessible, more vibrant, more action-driven, sexier, and yes, more fun in the traditional sense of the word." This is a show that stares into our doomed future, and somehow manages to be a little bit hopeful, a show where science is the one thing that can save us all.

Over a year after the release of the first season, we're finally getting the first footage of season two of "Foundation," and it is just what you'd expect.