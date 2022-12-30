Tom Ford Almost Directed The Whale With James Corden In The Lead

Regardless of the immense talent of Brendan Fraser and his incredibly human performance on display, Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's fatphobic stage play, "The Whale" is a difficult movie to champion. Yes, we all want Fraser to succeed. Yes, it's a delight to see Sadie Sink showcase her skills outside of "Stranger Things" and Taylor Swift's short films. But to ignore the deeply problematic ways in which fatness is presented on screen in "The Whale" is to do a disservice to the very real people who navigate the world in fat bodies every single day.

I make no qualms about how much I detest Hunter's stage play, and still cannot fathom why anyone thought this film was a good idea. Alas, we live in a fatphobic society where fat folks are viewed as not only acceptable targets for ridicule, hatred, or pity — it's encouraged to show us cruelty as if it's "for our own good." For all of the problems present in Aronofsky's adaptation, a new report out of Deadline reveals that things could have been even worse. How is that possible? HAHAHAHA STRAP IN!

Darren Aronofsky optioned the rights to Hunter's play over a decade ago and has said it wasn't until he considered Brendan Fraser that he felt it was time to pursue the film. Fraser's performance is undeniably phenomenal, and there will be no surprises if he nabs a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards, but imagine, if you will, James Corden in the same role and directed by Tom Ford. Don't worry, I'll wait for you to catch your breath after gasping in horror at the thought. Take your time.