Superhero Bits: An Official MCU Timeline Is Coming, Read The Script For The Batman & More

Kathryn Newton is going to be stepping up to the plate to take on the role of Cassie Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Scott Lang's daughter did some serious growing up without him while he was trapped in the Quantum Realm for a full five years. So, just how old is Cassie in the upcoming finale to the "Ant-Man" trilogy? Director Peyton Reed recently spoke with Nerdbunker and answered that very question, saying the following.

"I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

So there we have it! Cassie is (albeit barely) an adult in this movie, and one who is going to put them face-to-face with Kang in a large-scale adventure. "Ant-Man: and the Wasp: Quantumania" is currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.