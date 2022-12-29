Ruggero Deodato, Director Of The Controversial Horror Film Cannibal Holocaust, Dies At 83

Ruggero Deodato, director of the infamous 1980 film "Cannibal Holocaust" and one of the most boundary-pushing filmmakers in cinema history, has died at the age of 83. The Italian media reported that he died on Thursday (via The Guardian). Deodato was a prolific director with numerous credits, though he will perhaps forever be known for "Cannibal Holocaust," in large part because of the controversy he courted while promoting the film. He was so successful in convincing people that his found-footage horror film was actually created with real found footage that he ended up on trial for the murders of his actors, who had to come to court and prove they were still alive. Now that's a marketing scheme.

The brutal horror film has gone down in history as one of the most difficult to watch, because while the footage of humans dying is all faked, there are real animal deaths depicted. The onscreen deaths of a monkey, a coati, and a turtle are all truly gruesome to watch, as Deodato was testing out a theory that viewing real suffering before faked suffering would make the latter seem more realistic. The film was subsequently banned in many countries and became on of the United Kingdom's most notorious video nasties, cementing Deodato's place in extreme cinema history.

In addition to "Cannibal Holocaust," Deodato was an assistant director on the spaghetti western cult classic "Django," and he directed dozens of movies and television episodes, mostly in his native Italian language. The director's final credit was on a segment in the horror anthology "Deathcember" in 2019.