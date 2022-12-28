The Visual Effects Artists Behind RRR Pull Back The Curtain On The Blockbuster Epic [Exclusive Interview]

I know you would probably expect someone to say this, but I need to just let you guys know I absolutely love the movie. This is one of my favorite things that I've seen all year. I saw it in a packed theater and I am a huge theatrical experience guy. And when I tell you this was one of the best theatrical experiences I've ever had in my entire life, I mean it. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you guys. It was so much fun.

Mohan: Thank you. Thank you.

Draper: Oh, thanks, mate.

Starting out, this is a movie where, it's not just that it's three hours long. It's three hours and it's constantly insane. There's always something wild going on. From a visual effects standpoint, how challenging is it to not only have a movie that is so long, but a movie where there is so much on your guys' plate the whole way through?

Mohan: Yeah, this film has lot of action pieces. It's set pieces that required a lot of visual effects because it is intense emotion, and we have a lot of sequences which have slow motion, extra slow motion, and they're in broad daylight, and we cannot cheat with the darker lighting. And hyper realistic physics. These are the toughest parts to do in visual effects. Because a lot of films, they try to avoid these slow motions and try to do the darker thing. So that is one of the things which, as a visual effects supervisor or the production supervisor, for me, that is one of the big challenges.

For that, we did a lot of pre-production, like pre-visualization. We started with the concept. So this director, he develops the action sequence based on one visual he has in mind. So if you see all the animals come out of the truck, that is one visual, it's actually the entire sequence is done based on that. Even for the bridge sequence when they jump. So for me, first we need to get that visual from the concept artist. Then from there, we start developing the sequence and then, especially if we take [the] animal sequence where all animals come out, we have to make sure all the animals' timings and everything are right before shooting. Every sequence, we did a lot of pre-production work. That is one of the biggest challenges.

I guess another thing from my end is that I know the production took a long time and you guys had to deal with Covid as well. How long was it from when you guys said, "I will do the movie" to the movie getting finished?

Mohan: For me, it's like three and half years.

Oh, wow.

Draper: I think what I can actually dig out in my photos if I check the actual day. I took a photo, if you remember when we had the first discussion and it was about the attack when the scene was different. That set piece was a little bit different compared to what was actually in the final. Yeah, I think it may be a few months after you came on board, because you had a lot of stuff already in place by that particular time, didn't you?

It was about a similar amount of time, but not as long as obviously Srinivas, who came in as the primary. Going back to what you were querying earlier about how you tackle all this, this isn't our first rodeo, to be honest. We've all done this, all three of us have either A) worked in the Indian film industry previously and/or we've worked with this particular director, and we're all on the same sort of wavelength. So you class yourself as an extension of the path, sort of thing. We can generally anticipate it. I genuinely didn't think it felt like three years. It didn't feel like it. The delays with Covid, obviously the release and what have you, when everything was like, "Okay, pens down," that felt like a drag because we were like, "We want to get this done, we want to finish this thing." We wanted to finish it to A) get it out the door, and B) we wanted everyone to see what we'd been doing and all the shots that we completed 18 months prior were just [sitting] there, and we really wanted everyone to see the thing. That was the biggest kicker for me, anyway.

French: Yeah, I don't remember the exact date, but I think we got on board in December 2018. We had the initial discussion. I got on board with my team pretty early, because we do miniatures as well. So miniatures are made at the same time as principal photography. So we got on board pretty early, and then it transitioned into CG work and digital set extensions and all that. So by the time we finished, it was three years at least. So it's been a long ride, but it's been awesome.