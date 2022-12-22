Curse Your Christmas With This Clown Cafe Yule Log From Terrifier 2
As the holidays are now in full force, you probably want to sit down on a comfy recliner, put your feet up, and put something on the TV. You could choose from a number of classic feel-good movies, television specials, or new releases just waiting to be seen, but why do all of that when you could spend some quality time with Art the Clown? You may not initially equate holiday cheer with the slasher villain who brutalizes the human body to unimaginable lengths, but you would be surprised at how festive this fella can be! In the spirit of the season, the good folks over at Screambox have prepared a "Terrifier 2" Yule Log just waiting for your viewing pleasure.
Of course, "Terrifier 2" made waves this past October as a massive win for independent horror, as it grossed over $12 million against a $250,000 budget. A pair of films that were primarily known in horror circles as a gory ode to '70s exploitation quickly became a phenomenon, garnering headlines far and wide as some folks had allegedly ended up vomiting after screenings. It wasn't entirely unwarranted, as Art's reign of terror makes Pennywise the Clown look like he's going easy. You wouldn't think this kind of psychotic figure would be best suited for this time of year, but this Yule Log makes you an honorary member of the Clown Café.
Art wants in on the holiday season
Adult Swim already kicked things off this holiday season with a demented Yule Log horror special of their own, whereas the one for "Terrifier 2" is a bit more traditional. There's no Yule Log present on screen, but in the Clown Café, the sight of fire is enough of a signal that something is burning just underneath the screen — most likely a body. Running at just under an hour, the video plays Leah Voysey's unfortunately catchy tune on a loop, while set against a mural of Art dancing hand in hand with a group of children.
The location appears early on in "Terrifier 2," as Sienna (Lauren LaVera) wakes up in a dream state that is best described as the children's television program from Hell. Much like the film itself, the Yule Log goes on for so long that it leaves you in a bit of a trance. What makes this even creepier is that the song sounds like it's coming from an old-fashioned radio in the distance. Thankfully, there is no Art-centric jump scares to be found.
It's a great song, but I feel like listening to it for over an hour feels like a challenge in and of itself. If you want to make the family living room a little more festive this year, then pop this cursed object on, and see how long your folks can take it before they too become one with the Clown Café.
"Terrifier 2" is currently streaming on Screambox.