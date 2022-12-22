Curse Your Christmas With This Clown Cafe Yule Log From Terrifier 2

Adult Swim already kicked things off this holiday season with a demented Yule Log horror special of their own, whereas the one for "Terrifier 2" is a bit more traditional. There's no Yule Log present on screen, but in the Clown Café, the sight of fire is enough of a signal that something is burning just underneath the screen — most likely a body. Running at just under an hour, the video plays Leah Voysey's unfortunately catchy tune on a loop, while set against a mural of Art dancing hand in hand with a group of children.

The location appears early on in "Terrifier 2," as Sienna (Lauren LaVera) wakes up in a dream state that is best described as the children's television program from Hell. Much like the film itself, the Yule Log goes on for so long that it leaves you in a bit of a trance. What makes this even creepier is that the song sounds like it's coming from an old-fashioned radio in the distance. Thankfully, there is no Art-centric jump scares to be found.

It's a great song, but I feel like listening to it for over an hour feels like a challenge in and of itself. If you want to make the family living room a little more festive this year, then pop this cursed object on, and see how long your folks can take it before they too become one with the Clown Café.

"Terrifier 2" is currently streaming on Screambox.