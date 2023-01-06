The Last Of Us Actor Merle Dandridge Wanted To Revisit This Aspect Of Marlene In The HBO Series

HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" will largely see a new set of faces play its ensemble cast of characters, but one voice actor will be making her way back to the post-apocalyptic world. Merle Dandridge is set to reprise her role as Marlene, to whom she lent her voice and motion-captured performance in the original video game. The leader of a resistance movement called the Fireflies, Marlene plays a pivotal role in the overarching narrative of "The Last of Us." Dandridge is not the only crew member returning to the franchise, but unlike Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who are playing different roles than they played in the games, Dandridge faces the unique task of revisiting a role she defined long before this live-action adaptation. And she's not taking the unique opportunity for granted.

In the original "The Last of Us," Marlene was a complex character who sought to change the world for the better by whatever means necessary. She represented the philosophy that in a destroyed society, it was possible to fix it by curing the very infection that upended it. But the cruel nature of the surviving population can't be cured overnight, and that long-standing fight against the militarized establishment shook Marlene to her core. According to Dandridge, the HBO series allowed her to revisit a certain aspect of the character that remains well intact the second time around.