Superhero Bits: Black Adam HBO Max Viewership Numbers, A Bigger Look At Across The Spider-Verse & More

Next year will see the release of a spin-off set within the universe of "The Boys" titled "Gen V." It will focus on a younger group of supes who are training to be the next generation of heroes. But, much like the flagship show, there will be blood. This, according to Amazon's Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, who recently spoke with Collider. While he couldn't say much, he did reveal the following about the show:

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic. We have connections to 'The Boys' universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that 'Gen V' has on 'The Boys.' The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

"Gen V" does not yet have a release date but look for it on Prime Video in 2023.