Superhero Bits: Black Adam HBO Max Viewership Numbers, A Bigger Look At Across The Spider-Verse & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
More DC stuff is leaving HBO Max.
Some intriguing unused "Justice League" concept art.
A much larger (literally) look at "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
"Black Adam" HBO Max viewership numbers.
All that and more!
TMNT: The Last Ronin variant covers getting hardcover collection
Introducing @TMNT: The Last Ronin—The Covers, a 200-page, full-color hardcover featuring art by @kevineastman86, @bishart, and many more! Pre-order copy before it hits shelves in June 2023.— IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) December 21, 2022
More details here 👇 https://t.co/NaBGCfa9Ot pic.twitter.com/GEzOlDwpdM
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" quickly became an all-time classic story within the franchise. Naturally, IDW is now looking to further capitalize on the book's popularity. As such, the publisher has announced "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — The Covers," a full 200 page book that collects every single variant cover released across the book's five-issue run. Co-creator Kevin Eastman had this to say about it:
"Of the many exciting elements in the creation of the 'Last Ronin' epic, I personally was thrilled (and inspired!) by so many impressive artists' interpretations of our tragic hero for the various variant and reprint covers. This wonderful collection truly showcases their personal passion for the series with the brilliant, heartfelt visions dedicated to it."
The book is set to hit shelves on June 13, 2023. Pre-orders are available now and full details can be found by clicking here.
Justice League and Justice League Unlimited are leaving HBO Max
The hits keep coming at HBO Max. We recently learned what will be leaving the streaming service in January and, as it just so happens, a couple of beloved animated DC shows are on that list. Both "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited" will, at least for now, leave the service come February 1. This, it seems, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's ongoing cost-saving measures, as they won't have to pay royalties to creators to keep the titles on the platform. However, it does mean they could be licensed elsewhere, which would actually bring in money for WBD. So, maybe Amazon Prime Video? Maybe Netflix? But so much for HBO Max being a hub for all things DC.
Watch/stream Batman: The Audio Adventures season 2 right now
"Batman: The Audio Adventures" season 2 debuted earlier this year, continuing the podcast adventures of the Caped Crusader. The series features Jeffrey Wright as Batman, offering a fun pivot for him since he played Jim Gordon in "The Batman." To make things a bit more convenient, HBO Max recently uploaded all of the episodes to its YouTube channel, with episode 10, the finale, recently dropping. So, for those who may have missed it when it first debuted, now is a great chance to catch up.
The Boys spin-off Gen V will have lots of blood and connections to The Boys
Next year will see the release of a spin-off set within the universe of "The Boys" titled "Gen V." It will focus on a younger group of supes who are training to be the next generation of heroes. But, much like the flagship show, there will be blood. This, according to Amazon's Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, who recently spoke with Collider. While he couldn't say much, he did reveal the following about the show:
"The young ensemble [is] fantastic. We have connections to 'The Boys' universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that 'Gen V' has on 'The Boys.' The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."
"Gen V" does not yet have a release date but look for it on Prime Video in 2023.
Check out this concept art of Batfleck's Knightmare Batmobile
The Minor Fall The Major Lift pic.twitter.com/T5qvLVg9QE— Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) December 19, 2022
Artist Aaron S. Bailey has provided an unexpected look at what could have been in Zack Snyder's version of the DC universe, presumably in his planned "Justice League" sequel. Bailey revealed the above photo, which showcases the Knightmare Batmobile, which seemingly would have been the ride of choice for Ben Affleck's Batman in the nightmarish future brought on by Darkseid. We originally got a glimpse of this future in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" before getting an even larger dose in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" last year. But with a full-blown DC Universe reboot on the way, this is very much something in the rearview mirror that merely could have been, and never will be.
Here's how many people watched Black Adam on HBO Max
"Black Adam" recently hit HBO Max following its disappointing theatrical run. Now, the folks at Samba TV have provided some streaming insight, revealing that 1.2 million households tuned in to check out what The Rock had been cooking in the DC Universe. While that's certainly a big number, it fell short of what "The Batman" did earlier this year, per Samba, and also fell well short of what MCU movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" did in their respective streaming debuts. This to say, it's not surprising that "Black Adam 2" isn't moving forward at this time.
Enjoy a much larger version of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster
a EVEN BIGGER version of the across the spider-verse poster has been released pic.twitter.com/0BHy77v505— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) December 21, 2022
Recently, Sony Pictures released the first official poster for next year's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which came just days after the latest trailer for the sequel. Now, a new, much larger version of the poster has started making the rounds, which was seemingly cooked up for international marketing purposes. In any event, it gives an even more robust look at the many, many spider-people who will be appearing in the multiverse-spanning adventure alongside Miles Morales. Easter egg hunters, do your thing. The movie is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.
Someone animated a trailer for Nic Cage's unmade Superman Lives
Lastly, we have a little glimpse (through an interpreted lens) at a lost piece of comic book movie history. The folks at Lost Droid Studio have animated a trailer for "Superman Lives," the infamous unmade film from the 1990s that would have been directed by Tim Burton. More importantly, it would have starred Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. Much has been made of the project over the years, ranking as one of the true "What ifs?" for DC fans. The trailer offers us an animated look at what could have been, with Brainiac kicking things off before we get to see Cage in all of his long-haired, Kal-El glory. Check it out for yourself above.