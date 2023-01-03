The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang On Season 2 And Omega Becoming Part Of The Team [Exclusive Interview]

"Star Wars" is a franchise ripe with all sorts of possibilities, where any and all kind of story can be told. But any time the franchise dives into animation, it feels like a match made in heaven. TV shows like Genndy Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars" or "Star Wars: Rebels" or "The Clone Wars" take us to places and settings we'd never seen before, giving us our first proper look at the war or dropping us into the universe during the time of Imperial oppression all while using the medium of animation to give us impossibly dazzling visuals.

"The Bad Batch" is no different. This spin-off of "The Clone Wars" takes place during the darkest period in the "Star Wars" timeline, immediately after Order 66 wiped out the Jedi and Palpatine declared himself Emperor. The show explores some poignant themes of identity, of what it means to see everything you fought for, everything you were made to protect, be turned upside down. And it explores those ideas while providing some of the most stunningly beautiful imagery in all of "Star Wars" animation.

Going into season 2, a lot of things have changed. After season 1 ended with the destruction of Kamino, the new season focuses more on the period of transition between clones and stormtroopers, as the former Grand Army of the Republic struggles with becoming the enemies they sworn to defeat.

/Film caught up with voice actor Michelle Ang to chat about what fans can expect from Omega this season, and how she's become a more integral part of the titular batch.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.