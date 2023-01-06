How Directing HBO's The Last Of Us For Television Is Different From Directing A Game, According To Neil Druckmann

Obviously, when it comes to shooting a live action series, there's not quite as much freedom to switch things up in post. While Druckmann notes that there's "a little bit of wiggle room with some VFX," he says that he was "very nervous" about ensuring editors had enough coverage from his shoot, especially when it came to one particular scene involving clickers in a museum. "There was so much planning and talking," Druckmann says, describing miniature models and other pre-vis tools used to plot out the episode's scenes before shooting began. The filmmaker says he wanted to be as prepared as he possibly could, adding, "Everything has to come together for this moment where you say 'action,' and you hold your breath and you hope all the pieces come together."

Based on the footage from "The Last of Us" that's available so far, it looks like Druckmann and co-creator and fellow writer-director Craig Mazin will be delivering some stunning visuals that match up well against the game's own stellar design, like shots of the desolate Boston skyline and those pesky clickers. Apparently, after the nerves subsided and the preparation ended, Druckmann could feel some of that triumph on set. "When it does work, it's this high," he shares. "It's this thrill of, it feels like a high-wire circus act. So I get the addiction people might get to this process." Addiction, huh? Hopefully that means we'll see Druckmann back in the director's seat in the future.

"The Last of Us" debuts on HBO on January 15, 2023.