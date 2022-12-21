This Was The 'Paradigm Shift' For Avatar: The Way Of Water's FX Team

It's easy to see why "Avatar: The Way of Water" took over a decade to make it to the big screen. The extravagantly beautiful sequel was the passion project of James Cameron, and if you thought he was going to follow up the highest-grossing film of all time with passable visual effects, then you clearly haven't heard him speak in interviews. He's a bit of a perfectionist who wants to make sure that everything on the screen looks as best as possible. With "The Way of Water," the world of Pandora has never felt more alive, and that can largely be attributed to the hard-working folks at Wētā FX.

The effects company behind such recent projects as "Black Adam" and "Wakanda Forever" had worked with Cameron on the original "Avatar," where they were initially referred to as Wētā Digital. A project like "The Way of Water" was presented not only with the challenge of bringing the same level of care the first film got, but also keeping up to date with Cameron's groundbreaking developments, namely with the decision to shoot large portions underwater.

Seeing that the actors were largely acting against an environment that was going to be built around them in post-production, Cameron had to prepare them in other ways. But where their journey as performers ends, Wētā's journey begins. There's still so much to be done when it comes to digital makeup, especially since the actors playing Na'vi characters are wearing gray motion capture suits rather than traditional costumes. But when it came to "The Way of Water," a new process was implemented that helped both Cameron and Wētā get what they needed at the same time.