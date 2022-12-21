One Of Avatar: The Way Of Water's Biggest Technical Achievements Got Its Start In The Sports World

Back in 2001, with the release of Peter Jackson's fantasy film "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," the filmmakers faced a unique visual challenge. Multiple characters in the film were hobbits, a species of humanoids that stand about three feet, and they had to regularly interact with human characters double their height. Jackson had cast the 5' 6" Elijah Wood as hobbit Frodo Baggins, and had to use several clever techniques to achieve the height disparity between he and the 5' 11" Ian McKellan, playing the wizard Gandalf. Jackson employed forced perspective, and McKellan had to spend a lot of time in an all-green room, acting opposite a tennis ball on a stick. The tennis ball is meant to show an actor where they're meant to be looking so that they appear to be making eye contact once another character is keyed in.

Tall/short character interaction was fun, but not entirely convincing in 2001. Gravity was an issue, and large characters seemed to be able to move just as nimbly as small ones.

In 2009, with the release of James Cameron's "Avatar," a similar issue was present in that the Na'vi characters stood about nine feet tall, and had to occasionally interact with average-height humans. Cameron, more so than Jackson, was able to utilize new kinds of motion-capture technology to make the human/alien interactions look a lot more natural. When Jackson returned to hobbits in 2013 with "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," filmmaking tech had improved — he also shot his film in a high framerate — so that size disparity was almost ... almost ... no longer an issue.

And a camera system you've seen utilized at sporting events helped push the tech along.