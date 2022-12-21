Creating The VFX For Avatar: The Way Of Water In 3D And HFR Was A Unique Challenge

I am someone who no longer finds much wonder and awe in visual effects. The cinematic landscape, particularly on the Hollywood blockbuster side, is so overwhelmed by the omnipresence of digital environments and characters that it becomes mush to me, especially now that digital effects artists are being overworked and underpaid to a disgusting degree. It's an art form that doesn't get the opportunity to shine because of the time and money allotted to them.

Then there's "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Throughout the three-plus hours I spent watching James Cameron's latest epic, I found myself truly in disbelief about how he and his effects team were able to create things I had never seen before and felt were entirely real. Even more impressive was that this was done in 3D, a format that misses with far more regularity than it hits, and high frame rate, a filmmaking technique still in the early years of development that a good percentage of people actively detest (wrongly detest, in my opinion).

The impact of the effects cannot be unlinked from the film's use of these two formats. The 3D and HFR require there to be no visible seams in the effects, but those formats also need to be integrated into the look of the film in a way that can enhance the beauty of the effects. Finding that marriage isn't easy and required an acute attention to detail and the time needed to get everything looking just right so I could go to a theater on opening day and be utterly blown away wearing those IMAX 3D glasses.