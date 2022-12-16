Mythic Quest Co-Creator Megan Ganz On Poppy And Ian's Big Origin Story Episode [Exclusive Interview]

In terms of Ian and Poppy's story, I thought it was really interesting because for the first two seasons, I wasn't quite sure if I wanted them to get together or just get along. And I think this episode really drove home the point that it's more of a creative love story than an actual [romantic] one. How important was it to y'all to get that type of relationship into the spotlight in the show?

I think a lot. I don't see a lot of representation of men and women working together in a non-romantic capacity and having meaningful relationships that aren't romantic. But I think, with every passing generation, men and women are finding that they have long-term important friends in their lives from the opposite sex that can be just as meaningful as romantic connections. And Rob [McElhenney] and I have that relationship. We've worked together for six-plus years now, and we have an incredibly deep relationship, and we see each other all the time.

But we just wanted to represent that on screen to say, "Look, you can have this partnership that's really meaningful, that has lots of conflict," and we wanted to do a "will-they-won't-they" that wasn't "will-they-won't-they kiss?" It's more, "will-they-won't-they get over their stuff, and just figure out that they love each other?" Which is what the audience wants, like, "Hey, stop acting like you guys aren't meant to be together. You are meant to be together. We want you to keep working together forever."

And so, I think that's what the major question of the show is. It's really, "Can they make it as a creative partnership or are they going to split up?" And it all goes back to "Dark Quiet Death" from the first season. Is that the trajectory that Poppy and Ian are on? And I don't think we fully resolve it at the end of season 3 either, because I think that's what the question of the entire show is. And it's really not "Can these people get over their problems with each other?" It's really, Can they get over their own stuff, and can they help each other get over their own stuff so that they can both elevate to a new place where they can be better partners for each other?"