Jenna Ortega To Star In And Executive Produce The Romantic Drama, Winter Spring Summer Or Fall

Scream queen and horror's current "It-girl," Jenna Ortega, has signed on to star and produce in a coming-of-age romantic drama that's being described as Richard Linklater's "Before Sunrise" meets "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." The film, "Winter Spring Summer Or Fall," is the feature directorial debut of Tiffany Paulsen, who folks may know for writing the films "Holidate" and "About Fate." The script comes from Dan Schoffer, who wrote the script that was used in the STARZ filmmaking competition show, "The Chair," which became Shane Dawson's "Not Cool" and A.M. Lukas' "Hollidaysburg."

In an interesting bit of casting news, Ortega will be starring opposite her "Wednesday" co-star, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe on the Netflix series. The duo will play a pair of teens who "meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year," according to a report from Deadline.

Brad Krevoy of MPCA is producing, along with Josh Shader of Wall Fly and David Wulf. If the name "MPCA" sounds familiar but you can't quite place it, they're the folks responsible for the very real and legitimate cinematic universe of Netflix holiday movies. "We're excited to be further diversifying MPCA's robust slate with 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall,'" Krevoy said. "Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles and that, along with Tiffany's experience with character and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan."