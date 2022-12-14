Netflix Won't Call The Sandman Season 2, Uh, The Sandman Season 2

When "The Sandman" announced it was being renewed for a second season, you may have noticed that they didn't actually call it season 2. They referred to it as "a continuation of 'The Sandman' world," not clarifying the number of episodes or exactly how much of the source material would be covered. For most adaptations, this would be an easy question, but because "The Sandman" comics are split into volumes of varying length and structure, there are a lot of different approaches the show can take.

Speaking to Netflix's head of scripted series Peter Friedlander, a reporter at Variety offered a theory for why the word "season" was never used: "It's not called season 2 because it's going to be handled more in line with the comics, where it's 'volumes' and based on the story in the issues, rather than being labeled as a season? Is that it?"

It's a theory that might not seem to make sense at first. Although the comics are split into volumes, the volumes are still numbered, so you'd think that wouldn't have any effect. But what makes the comics unique is the way it features collections of one-off stories that are displaced from the rest of the series. Whereas most of the comics follow a straightforward timeline, volumes 3, 6, 8 (and bits of volume 2) span across anywhere from thousands of years in the past to completely different dimensions. Choosing when and how to adapt these stories must be a little difficult.

Friedlander's response to the theory was vague, although it makes sense considering how early they are in production. "There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches," he explained. "Everything's on the table when it comes to 'Sandman.' It's an innovative show."