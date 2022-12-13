Cool Stuff: Accessorize Yourself With Loungefly's New The Empire Strikes Back Collection [Exclusive]

First up, we have a new crossbody bag that features Luke Sykwalker and R2-D2 looking to the distance on the swamp planet of Dagobah as they begin their search for the great Jedi Master called Yoda. The rest of the bag features images of Luke battling Darth Vader on Cloud City, where he finds out that the villain is actually his father

Loungefly





Meanwhile, the sides of the bag show off a shot from the Battle of Hoth, featuring the Imperial Walkers, or AT-ATs, and Yoda himself, sitting patiently in the middle of one of Luke's training sessions.

Loungefly

Keeping with the bag theme, we've got a mini backpack that also features the image of Darth Vader dueling with Luke Skywalker on Cloud City. But you'll also see a different image of Luke training with Yoda on Dagobah for the bag's front zipper pouch. Pay close attention to that pouch, and you'll see that it features an enamel lightsaber zipper charm.

Loungefly

Other panels on the mini backpack include both Han Solo and Luke Skywalker riding on tauntauns on the frozen tundra on Hoth, a shot of Cloud City, the Millennium Falcon being pursued by Imperial Star Destroyers, and the sprawling cosmos from the final shot of the "Star Wars" sequel. Watch your back, because that's where Darth Vader is also lurking with a proposal to rule the galaxy with him.

Both of the "Empire Strikes Back" bags from Loungefly are made of vegan leather (polyurethane), sturdy metal hardware, and they each cost $75.