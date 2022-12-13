Cool Stuff: Accessorize Yourself With Loungefly's New The Empire Strikes Back Collection [Exclusive]
Starting back in October, Lucasfilm launched the "Bring Home the Galaxy" gift-giving celebration, a nine-week merchandising even that has introduced a new batch of "Star Wars" gift ideas, featuring toys, apparel, collectibles and more from licensees including Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Mattel and many others. Today, we're helping wrap up the promotion with a new collection of Loungefly accessories inspired by "The Empire Strikes Back."
/Film can exclusively reveal the new "Final Frames" collection of gear inspired by one of the greatest sequels of all time, a true game changer in the "Star Wars" universe. Unlike other Loungefly bags and wallets, these items from the "Final Frames" collection actually feature shots fro "The Empire Strikes Back." There's also a collectible pin paying tribute to the iconic lightsaber battle between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker on Cloud City. Check them all out below!
Longefly's Empire Strikes Back Final Frames Collection
First up, we have a new crossbody bag that features Luke Sykwalker and R2-D2 looking to the distance on the swamp planet of Dagobah as they begin their search for the great Jedi Master called Yoda. The rest of the bag features images of Luke battling Darth Vader on Cloud City, where he finds out that the villain is actually his father
Meanwhile, the sides of the bag show off a shot from the Battle of Hoth, featuring the Imperial Walkers, or AT-ATs, and Yoda himself, sitting patiently in the middle of one of Luke's training sessions.
Keeping with the bag theme, we've got a mini backpack that also features the image of Darth Vader dueling with Luke Skywalker on Cloud City. But you'll also see a different image of Luke training with Yoda on Dagobah for the bag's front zipper pouch. Pay close attention to that pouch, and you'll see that it features an enamel lightsaber zipper charm.
Other panels on the mini backpack include both Han Solo and Luke Skywalker riding on tauntauns on the frozen tundra on Hoth, a shot of Cloud City, the Millennium Falcon being pursued by Imperial Star Destroyers, and the sprawling cosmos from the final shot of the "Star Wars" sequel. Watch your back, because that's where Darth Vader is also lurking with a proposal to rule the galaxy with him.
Both of the "Empire Strikes Back" bags from Loungefly are made of vegan leather (polyurethane), sturdy metal hardware, and they each cost $75.
Loungefly's The Empire Strikes Back wallet and pin
If you need to keep things organized in your new bag, why not go with an "Empire Strikes Back" zip around wallet. The front finds Luke Skywalker and Yoda gazing off into the distance while going through Jedi training, or maybe they're entranced by the Loungefly metal hardware. The back finally gives us a bit of Princess Leia as embraces in a kiss with a certain scoundrel in the Millennium Falcon.
Inside the wallet, you'll find four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for holding ID, which will keep you from shuffling through the rest of your bag when you need to pay for even more "Star Wars" merchandise. Get the wallet for the standard retail price of $40.
Finally, you can grab a collector pin to adorn these "Empire Strikes Back" bags with a taste of Funko POP! visual flair. The pin, which is limited to 900 pieces, allows you to slide Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader back and forth to engage in battle. The pin itself is gunmetal colored hardware, and the back has he signature Funko/Loungefly crown debossing as well as the embossed crown on the back with the edition count. If you don't want to open it, then just keep it in the window display collector box. The pin can be yours for just $20.
Get all of these items at Loungefly starting at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 13, and keep an eye on ShopDisney for these items too.