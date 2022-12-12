Bill Skarsgård Was Originally Offered A Different Role In John Wick: Chapter 4

What we know so far about the Marquis' involvement in "Chapter 4" is very little, but the trailer indicates that in order for Wick to rid himself of the burden brought on by his Excommunicado status, he needs to face off against him, for better or worse. Each new "John Wick" film posits the question of how much longer the revered assassin can keep this going, and the fact that "Chapter 4" is thrusting him into an old-fashioned duel is one of many reasons why this franchise rules.

Stahelski previously mentioned to Collider that the Marquis is emerging from the shadows after witnessing Wick's rampages. "I wouldn't really say [he's] the antagonist, but he's the one in charge of cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies," said Stahelski. On top of that, Skarsgård's presence will also be shaking things up in terms of where his enigmatic new character lies on the "John Wick" food chain.

Based on these clues, I imagine the Marquis is the middle manager between the Adjudicator (Dillon) and the Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui), both of whom were the primary antagonists in "Parabellum." We've seen the head of the High Table in addition to the organization's dispatched agents, but little of the actual members themselves. But if Skarsgård is indeed playing someone at the Table, then there's the matter of what makes him so special among the rest.

We'll have to wait, sadly, until "John Wick: Chapter 4" hits theaters on March 24, 2023, to find out.