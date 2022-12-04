Ana De Armas Wants Answers (And Revenge) In Upcoming John Wick Spinoff Ballerina
When Ana de Armas stepped out with guns blazing in "No Time To Die," she left one hell of an impression on the audience. In just 12 minutes she showcased movie star charisma, and impeccable action chops, before disappearing from the movie to leave us wanting more. And while the Bond franchise has likely closed the door on Paloma, de Armas has an action-packed future ahead. The "Blonde" star is set to headline the first spin-off in the "John Wick" franchise and based on the bloody premise, she'll be dropping bodies like it's nobody's business.
Prior to this, the "John Wick" movies have told the isolated story of the titular avenging assassin — a man trying (and failing ) to leave a life of danger behind. But while the story revolved around him, a wider world has been waiting and the time has officially come for a full-fledged franchise to emerge. Along with the fourth "John Wick" movie comes a Peacock spinoff series, "The Continental," and a very promising action flick called "Ballerina."
This is where Ana de Armas comes in. The film will follow in the footsteps of the revenge thriller that came before, but instead of a man hunting down the monsters who killed his dog, the titular ballerina is the one on a warpath for revenge. De Armas' young female assassin will spend the movie hunting down those who killed her family. Beyond that, details for the film have been scarce. Luckily, a panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 offers some new insights.
Say hello to Ana de Armas, the avenging ballerina
This weekend Keanu Reeves took to the stage for a "John Wick" panel and shared new details about "Ballerina." He described her as "a woman who's looking for revenge," then went on to explain the film's premise:
"Someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it's her journey [to] actually understand her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on."
It sounds like de Armas' assassin won't just be focused on vengeance, but on finding answers. She'll have to piece together the culprits for herself, and likely uncover some dangerous details about her father's past in the process. Reeves makes a good point — these tattoos definitely hold secrets. We still don't know all the details about Wick's upbringing and past, but many of the inked images on his skin hint at his ties to the Russian mob and other criminal organizations. So there's a good chance that the tattoos will be a key part of figuring out what happened to ballerina's father.
Reeves also reminded fans that he'll be making an appearance in "Ballerina," saying, "I'm in it for a few sequences." He's far from the only franchise alumni with a role to play: Anjelica Huston is also set to reprise her role as The Director of the Ruska Roma crime organization, Ian McShane will return as "The Continental" manager Winston and Lance Reddick as the concierge, Charon.
"Ballerina" is currently filming and has no release date, but "John Wick 4" arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023.