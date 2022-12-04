Ana De Armas Wants Answers (And Revenge) In Upcoming John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

When Ana de Armas stepped out with guns blazing in "No Time To Die," she left one hell of an impression on the audience. In just 12 minutes she showcased movie star charisma, and impeccable action chops, before disappearing from the movie to leave us wanting more. And while the Bond franchise has likely closed the door on Paloma, de Armas has an action-packed future ahead. The "Blonde" star is set to headline the first spin-off in the "John Wick" franchise and based on the bloody premise, she'll be dropping bodies like it's nobody's business.

Prior to this, the "John Wick" movies have told the isolated story of the titular avenging assassin — a man trying (and failing ) to leave a life of danger behind. But while the story revolved around him, a wider world has been waiting and the time has officially come for a full-fledged franchise to emerge. Along with the fourth "John Wick" movie comes a Peacock spinoff series, "The Continental," and a very promising action flick called "Ballerina."

This is where Ana de Armas comes in. The film will follow in the footsteps of the revenge thriller that came before, but instead of a man hunting down the monsters who killed his dog, the titular ballerina is the one on a warpath for revenge. De Armas' young female assassin will spend the movie hunting down those who killed her family. Beyond that, details for the film have been scarce. Luckily, a panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 offers some new insights.