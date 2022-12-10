Cool Stuff: Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Is Getting An Uncensored 'Memorial Edition' Blu-Ray Release

"Berserk," the dark fantasy manga created by the late Kentaro Miura, is the story of Guts, a wandering swordsman who battles the demonic Apostles and their masters, the God Hand. The series has run since 1989 and its ending still isn't in sight, but its most famous story arc is "The Golden Age." Stretching volumes 3-14, it tells how Guts joined the mercenary group the Band of the Hawk and befriended its leader, Griffith. Readers know the two will turn into enemies, as Griffith becomes the fifth God Hand member "Femto" and Guts becomes the lonesome "Black Swordsman," but "The Golden Age" is the story of how.

"The Golden Age" is the most self-contained "Berserk" story and thus the most adaptable. Outside the manga, it was first retold in 1997 as a 25-episode anime by the studio Oriental Light and Magic​​. 15 years later in 2012, Studio 4°C adapted "The Golden Age" once more as a film trilogy: "The Egg of the King," "The Battle for Doldrey," and "The Advent." The 2016 "Berserk" anime skipped over the story, though its first opening "Inferno" covered the beats in a musical montage.

Now, "The Golden Age" trilogy is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an expanded re-release, "The Memorial Edition." This 13-episode series included a new opening/ending sequence and animated scenes excluded from the film release, such as fan-favorite chapters "The Bonfire of Dreams" and "Wounds."

"The Memorial Edition" is set to air before the end of the year. For viewers outside Japan, it was simulcast on Crunchyroll (albeit without, so far, an English dub). Come 2023, it will be available as a Blu-ray box set.