Vince Vaughn And Peter Billingsley Launched A Cinematic Journey Podcast Series, Starting With Christmas Movies

Hosted by Peter BIllingsley and Nick Schenk, "A Cinematic Christmas Journey" will feature six episodes, with each one digging into these Christmas classics: "Home Alone," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "Four Christmases," "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Grinch," and of course, "A Christmas Story." Joining Billingsley and Schenk will be some special guests along the way, including Beverly D'Angelo for "Christmas Vacation" and Vince Vaughn himself for "Four Christmases."

The first episode of "A Cinematic Christmas Journey," which digs into "A Christmas Story" with Billingsley's childhood co-stars Ian Petrella, R. D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, is already available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and the latter will have exclusive video episodes available for free. They talk about the process of getting their roles, working with director Bob Clark, and even discuss a deleted scene that has been lost to history, with the film negatives of the sequence nowhere to be found.

The hope for the podcast in the long run is that it will dig into other genres as time goes on, giving us "A Cinematic Journey" across Valentine's Day romantic comedies, Halloween horrors, summer blockbusters, and more. And yes, that means the hosts will be changing with new editions as well. But perhaps Peter Billinglsey can come back for the summer blockbuster episode if they cover Marvel's "Iron Man." Not only does Billingsley famously get yelled at by Jeff Bridges in that movie, but he also produced it with director Jon Favreau.

"A Cinematic Christmas Journey" is produced by Audiorama, a premium creation platform founded by Vince Vaughn, former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil, Powerhouse Capital and Wild West Picture Show Productions.