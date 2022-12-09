Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer: Cal Kestis Returns As The Empire's Most Wanted
Are you ready to lock lightsabers with some "Star Wars" baddies? It's that time of year again when the Video Game Awards bring with them a slew of news and trailers related to upcoming games, and anyone who inhabits the Venn diagram of "Star Wars" fans and gamers will want to pull up a chair for this particular trailer.
Coming in 2023, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is the sequel to the popular "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" game. Set after the events of the "Revenge of the Sith" movie, at a time when the Jedi are all but extinct in the galaxy, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" promises to continue the adventures of Cal Kestis, who is no longer just a padawan, but a full-on Jedi this time around.
The game resumes Cal's story five years after "Fallen Order," which puts it right around the same juncture as the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on the "Star Wars" timeline. That means the player will surely encounter one or more Inquisitors as they unlock "additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles," per the official description. You'll also be able to "discover new planets" and "master new skills, equipment, and abilities" as you navigate the system's nooks and crannies and "find hidden rewards."
Developed by Respawn Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Check out the trailer below.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer: 'As long as we fight, hope survives'
The trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" shows Cal squaring off against biker scouts, battle droids, and even what looks like a Wampa, which appears to grab him by the legs and beat him against a bridge like a rag doll. I especially like the part where Cal uses the Force to levitate a Stormtrooper as a human shield or force field. Cal is described as "the Empire's most wanted" here, and as such, it seems he'll be running quite the gauntlet of foes in this game.
Here's the synopsis for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" from EA:
No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he's willing to go to save those closest to him.
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is coming your way on March 17, 2023.