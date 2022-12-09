Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer: Cal Kestis Returns As The Empire's Most Wanted

Are you ready to lock lightsabers with some "Star Wars" baddies? It's that time of year again when the Video Game Awards bring with them a slew of news and trailers related to upcoming games, and anyone who inhabits the Venn diagram of "Star Wars" fans and gamers will want to pull up a chair for this particular trailer.

Coming in 2023, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is the sequel to the popular "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" game. Set after the events of the "Revenge of the Sith" movie, at a time when the Jedi are all but extinct in the galaxy, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" promises to continue the adventures of Cal Kestis, who is no longer just a padawan, but a full-on Jedi this time around.

The game resumes Cal's story five years after "Fallen Order," which puts it right around the same juncture as the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on the "Star Wars" timeline. That means the player will surely encounter one or more Inquisitors as they unlock "additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles," per the official description. You'll also be able to "discover new planets" and "master new skills, equipment, and abilities" as you navigate the system's nooks and crannies and "find hidden rewards."



Developed by Respawn Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Check out the trailer below.