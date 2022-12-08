Jonathan Majors Added Dashes Of Previous MCU Big Bads To His 'Kang Soup'

As Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors arguably has major (excuse the pun) shoes to fill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's not just following the last memorable Big Bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin), but every villain — memorable or not — that's graced the MCU in its eleven-plus year history. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been outspoken about Majors' role in the MCU moving forward, and how integral he'll be in the phases to come, all the way up to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2025 and probably "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2025.

Such a task would be daunting for any actor. How do you establish yourself as a unique antagonist when so many have come and gone? How do you set yourself apart from the other villains that the Avengers have faced in the past, whether it's Thanos, Ultron (James Spader), or Loki (Tom Hiddleston)? More than that, how do you distinguish Kang from his many multiversal variants, one of which we've already seen in the "Loki" season finale? The solution, Majors found, wasn't necessarily to fight against the familiar, but to use it to inform his take on Kang.