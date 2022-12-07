How Quaritch Has Changed In Avatar: The Way Of Water, According To Stephen Lang

When James Cameron released the first "Avatar," it was a marvel of technology and an introduction to a vast world of possibilities. As writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn put it, "['Avatar'] is a virtual window into being immersed in natural wonder that most people on the planet no longer have access to and can only experience through technology." It is like watching a visually stunning nature documentary that also had tons of action scenes and earned billions of dollars.

Now, after many, many delays, Uncle Jimmy is finally taking us back to Pandora for the first of many sequels — potentially a lot of them. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to kickstart an epic generational story about Jake Sully and Neytiri's family while the conflict between Na'vi and humans rages on.

One of the biggest questions regarding the sequel is how, exactly, the returning cast is set to, well, return. While "The Way of Water" will introduce many new characters like Jake and Neytiri's kids, and even a whole new tribe — with some unique physical attributes — but it is also bringing back some familiar faces. Key among them are Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, both of whom played characters that died in the previous film. Weaver is set to play a new teenage character with what seems like a strange connection to either the goddess Eywa or her previous character, while Stephen Lang is ... just playing the same character again. That's right, the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch will be back, just not the way you might expect.