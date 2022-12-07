Alice, Darling Trailer: Anna Kendrick's Emotional Thriller Is So Stressful That You'll Tear Your Hair Out
If I had a nickel for every 2022 psychological thriller with a main character named Alice, an Academy Award-nominated actress, a British boyfriend with something to hide, and a title that ends in "darling," well, I'd only have two nickels but it's weird that it happened twice. "Alice, Darling" will be the second occasion, but instead of a reality-warping, action-packed thriller, the film offers a taut drama about an abusive relationship. Anna Kendrick stars as the titular Alice, a woman whose longtime relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick from "Reign") has slowly begun to eat away at her.
Though she won't admit it, Simon has a chokehold on Alice's life, controlling how she dresses, behaves, and spends her time. Luckily, a well-timed getaway puts some distance between them, giving Alice time to rediscover who she once was. The film stars Wunmi Mosaku ("Loki," "Lovecraft Country") and Kaneiehtiio Horn ("Possessor," "Letterkenny") as Alice's two best friends, who plan a cottage trip and won't take no for an answer.
"Alice, Darling" marks the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Mary Nighy (who also happens to be the daughter of actor Bill Nighy). Her film debuted earlier this fall at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, where it was met with largely positive reviews. Critics praised Kendrick's performance, the chemistry between the three women and the subtlety of the emotional abuse at the film's center. Weeks away from its release, Lionsgate has released the trailer for the acclaimed indie drama, which you can check out below.
Watch the Alice, Darling trailer
As the trailer reveals, Alice's friends know more than they initially let on. In joining them on a mini birthday vacation, Alice becomes an unwitting participant in a much-needed intervention on her behalf. While they may not know the details of her relationship, they don't hold Simon in the highest esteem — least of all when he shows up at the cabin, derailing their attempt to keep him from Alice. And then there's the matter of the missing woman, whose disappearance is announced just before Simon crashes the girl's trip. Could there be something ever darker doing on with Alice's boyfriend?
One thing's for sure, the story sets Kendrick up to give an emotional performance as Alice comes to terms with her relationship, navigates the stress of Simon's presence and resists her trichotillomania. And would you look at that — the release date puts her just in time for a late Oscar season push.
"Alice, Darling" will open in limited theaters on December 30, 2022 before expanding on January 20, 2023. Here's the official synopsis:
In the taut thriller ALICE, DARLING, Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick (Best Supporting Actress, Up in the Air, 2009) stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon's vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice's strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.