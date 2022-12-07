Alice, Darling Trailer: Anna Kendrick's Emotional Thriller Is So Stressful That You'll Tear Your Hair Out

If I had a nickel for every 2022 psychological thriller with a main character named Alice, an Academy Award-nominated actress, a British boyfriend with something to hide, and a title that ends in "darling," well, I'd only have two nickels but it's weird that it happened twice. "Alice, Darling" will be the second occasion, but instead of a reality-warping, action-packed thriller, the film offers a taut drama about an abusive relationship. Anna Kendrick stars as the titular Alice, a woman whose longtime relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick from "Reign") has slowly begun to eat away at her.

Though she won't admit it, Simon has a chokehold on Alice's life, controlling how she dresses, behaves, and spends her time. Luckily, a well-timed getaway puts some distance between them, giving Alice time to rediscover who she once was. The film stars Wunmi Mosaku ("Loki," "Lovecraft Country") and Kaneiehtiio Horn ("Possessor," "Letterkenny") as Alice's two best friends, who plan a cottage trip and won't take no for an answer.

"Alice, Darling" marks the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Mary Nighy (who also happens to be the daughter of actor Bill Nighy). Her film debuted earlier this fall at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, where it was met with largely positive reviews. Critics praised Kendrick's performance, the chemistry between the three women and the subtlety of the emotional abuse at the film's center. Weeks away from its release, Lionsgate has released the trailer for the acclaimed indie drama, which you can check out below.