James Badge Dale And Marley Shelton On The 40 Years Between Taylor Sheridan's 1883 And 1923 [Exclusive Interview]

The following post contains mild spoilers for episode 1 of "1923."

Fans of "Yellowstone" and its first prequel series "1883" only have a few more days to wait until they find out more details about the early generations of the Dutton family in the new show "1923." The series stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of "1883" star Tim McGraw's James Dutton. Helen Mirren plays his wife and matriarch of the family, Cara Dutton. Not bad relatives to have in the family, right?

The 1920s were a rough time in Montana, with pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression, and the Duttons are about to face some rough times. James Badge Dale ("The Departed") plays John Dutton Sr., son of James Dutton and nephew to Jacob Dutton. (If you watched "1883," he was the little guy played by Audie Rick.) 40 years have passed since he made the crossing from the East Coast to Montana as a young boy, and John is married to Emma (Marley Shelton) and the two have a son of their own, who is about to get married.

I recently spoke to Dale and Shelton about the new series, their characters, and the hierarchy of the women on the Dutton ranch. Dale couldn't reveal everything about his character, but without giving spoilers, I can tell you that what happened after the finale of "1883" is made very clear in the first few minutes of the episode, as is the reason that Jacob is running the ranch and not James. Still, there is a lot of time to fill in with the two planned seasons of "1923."

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.