What It Was Like For Kate Winslet To Reunite With James Cameron For Avatar: The Way Of Water

Kate Winslet became a star right before our eyes when she sailed the open seas, wrapped in the arms of Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron's monster hit "Titanic" back in December of 1997. Winslet reportedly beat out Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Claire Danes (who had just co-starred with DiCaprio in "Romeo + Juliet") to earn the now iconic role of Rose. Now, Winslet and Cameron have reunited in another ocean-themed epic, "Avatar: The Way of Water," which is finally coming to theaters on December 16, 2022.

Winslet will employ her Oscar-winning acting abilities to inhabit a new Na'vi character named Ronal, a lionhearted leader of the oceanic Metkayina tribe. In the film's trailer, she's seen next to another Metkayina tribe member, Tonowari, played by New Zealander Cliff Curtis. "Avatar: The Way of Water" takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film, and will follow Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully offspring as they try to unite the tribes of Pandora in a war against the humans.

During a new press conference for the epic sequel attended by /Film, Winslet spoke at length about working with Cameron again after all these years, and being welcomed into the world of Pandora for the very first time. "Well, I have to say, with it being Jim, I expected the absolute best of everything because it's precision, it is thought through, it's thorough, it's meticulous," she began. "I think the thing that pulled me in most of all above everything else is the characters that he's created."